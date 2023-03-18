Trump Expects To Be Arrested Next Week, Elon Musk Shares Thoughts Ahead Of Former President's Possible Indictment

On Saturday, former president Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be arrested this coming Tuesday in light of an investigation over a hush money payment made to a porn star Stormy Daniels.

"Illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney's office indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week," Trump wrote.

The embattled businessman-turned-president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency again in 2024, called for protests ahead of a possible indictment. He added that he will continue campaigning even if he is charged with a crime.

According to NBC News, law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, told the outlet that the former president would follow routine procedures if he were to surrender to authorities from the district attorney's office.

In New York, potential defendants have the right to face a grand jury before being indicted, but Trump has the choice to decline, the New York Times reported. His lawyers can also privately hold talks with prosecutors to fend off possible charges.

The investigation into Trump's case involves a $130,000 payment Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to paying Daniels days before the November election in 2016.

Following news of a possible indictment, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Trump would be re-elected in a landslide victory if he were to be arrested.

In other news, Trump returned to Facebook on Friday following a two-year ban. “I’M BACK!” he posted on the site weeks after his personal account was reactivated.

The former president also shared an old video clip in which he says, “Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”

Meta META, Facebook's parent company, had suspended Trump following an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

