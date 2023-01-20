PPG Industries, Netflix, Ally Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Astronics Corporation ATRO jumped 21.4% to $12.55 after the company announced unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million.

jumped 21.4% to $12.55 after the company announced unaudited preliminary Q4 sales are expected to be in the range of $155 million to $160 million, exceeding the company's earlier guidance of $140 million to $150 million. Dada Nexus Limited DADA climbed 19.2% to $15.27.

climbed 19.2% to $15.27. Wayfair Inc. W rose 16.8% to $45.46 after the company announced a 10% workforce reduction, including 18% of corporate employees.

rose 16.8% to $45.46 after the company announced a 10% workforce reduction, including 18% of corporate employees. Ally Financial Inc. ALLY gained 16.5% to $30.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

gained 16.5% to $30.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. SVB Financial Group SIVB jumped 14.4% to $286.14 after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $260 to $285. The company on Thursday reported Q4 financial results.

jumped 14.4% to $286.14 after Raymond James maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $260 to $285. The company on Thursday reported Q4 financial results. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO jumped 13% to $9.38.

jumped 13% to $9.38. Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG gained 12.5% to $0.9132.

gained 12.5% to $0.9132. Sea Limited SE climbed 11.1% to $68.11.

climbed 11.1% to $68.11. Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX gained 9.6% to $3.0150. Ardelyx recently filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million.

gained 9.6% to $3.0150. Ardelyx recently filed for a mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million. XPeng Inc. XPEV jumped 7.5% to $9.62. Xpeng recently made price cuts to its vehicles.

jumped 7.5% to $9.62. Xpeng recently made price cuts to its vehicles. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM rose 7.5% to $13.17. DA Davidson maintained Affirm Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $32 to $24.

rose 7.5% to $13.17. DA Davidson maintained Affirm Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $32 to $24. Netflix, Inc. NFLX climbed 6.8% to $337.36. Netflix reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales topped expectations. Netflix added 7.7 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was well ahead of company expectations of 4.5 million. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman.

climbed 6.8% to $337.36. Netflix reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales topped expectations. Netflix added 7.7 million paid subscribers during the quarter, which was well ahead of company expectations of 4.5 million. The company’s co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as the chief executive and will be serving as Executive Chairman. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO rose 6.7% to $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.36.

rose 6.7% to $1.42. Clear Channel Outdoor 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. PPG gained 6% to $131.07 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.

Check This Out: Tenaya Therapeutics, Clear Channel Outdoor And These 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying