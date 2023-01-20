ñol


Draganfly To Rally Around 87%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
January 20, 2023 8:30 AM | 2 min read
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE from $236 to $300. SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens maintained an Outperform rating. BeiGene shares rose 2% to $279.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC from $118 to $110. Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Strong Buy rating. Wintrust Financial shares gained 2.4% to close at $84.77 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. BILL from $175 to $125. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Bill.com shares fell 3.7% to close at $99.72 on Thursday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target for Intuit Inc. INTU from $425 to $450. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained an Overweight rating. Intuit shares fell 1.9% to close at $378.60 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies cut LCI Industries LCII price target from $120 to $95. Jefferies analyst Bret Jordan downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. LCI Industries shares fell 2.3% to $104.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK price target from $49 to $32. Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Delek US Holdings shares fell 0.2% to $26.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted PPG Industries, Inc. PPG price target from $104 to $118. Credit Suisse analyst John Roberts maintained an Underperform rating on the stock. PPG shares rose 2.6% to $126.86 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Draganfly Inc. DPRO price target from $1.5 to $2. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Draganfly shares fell 3.6% to $1.07 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink reduced Johnson & Johnson JNJ price target from $194 to $186. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $169.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Wolfe Research raised Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $366 to $417. Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino maintained an Outperform rating. Netflix shares rose 6.2% to $335.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut Nordstrom, Inc. JWN price target from $20 to $17. Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares fell 5.9% to $16.42 in pre-market trading.

