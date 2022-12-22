EXCLUSIVE: The Benzinga Moneymaker Series — 5 Emerging Stocks For Investors To Watch

Investors are on the hunt for undervalued, underfollowed and emerging stocks to spot opportunities.

The rise of social media and retail traders gave way to countless methods to uncover new information. For some, this is overwhelming.

Benzinga’s Moneymaker Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks each week that are just under the surface and warrant attention.

The index layers editorial commentary to help make sense of why these stocks are of interest and whether they broach an area for the investor and casual reader to watch.

Here is a look at the Benzinga Moneymaker Index for the week of Dec. 22, 2022.

Laser Photonics: Industrial company Laser Photonics Corp LASE went public in September at $5 per share. After hitting 52-week lows recently, shares of the company are now up 20% in the last five days on the heels of a new deal announcement. The company shared that the largest glass manufacturer in North America, Vitro Architectural Glass, placed an order with the company.

Boeing Company: Airplane maker Boeing Company BA saw shares rise on an update from the company. The company’s Commercial Airplanes Chief Stan Deal said recovery is coming for the industry. Boeing sees this recovery with “peak health” coming for supply chains.

Boeing also announced a large order from United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL for 100 787 Dreamliners, which could be boosting the share price.

Opendoor Technologies: Concerns about the housing recession have hit stocks of companies related to the sector including Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN. The company, which went public via SPAC merger in 2020, buys and sells residential real estate. The company’s business under pressure has sent shares to new 52-week lows.

Gorilla Technology Group: Artificial intelligence company Gorilla Technology Group GRRR went public in July 2022 via SPAC merger. Shares of the company are down 60% in the last month but have risen in recent days. Shares are up 39% over the past five days with volume increasing and the stock seeing more mentions on social media.

Lion Group Holding: Trading platform company Lion Group Holding Ltd - ADR LGHL has seen shares fall 21% year-to-date in 2022. The company announced an earnings update in early December that shared several setbacks for the company in the areas it operates. Revenue in the first half of 2022 went from $3.6 million in the prior year to a loss of $4.3 million in the first half of 2022. The company also reported that it had fewer revenue-generating customer accounts in 2022.

The positive note from the company was an increase in executed futures contracts. Areas of growth for the company include NFTs and metaverse with MetaWords NFTs sales hitting $0.4 million in the first half of 2022.

See the latest in the Benzinga Moneymaker Index stocks to watch here.

Week of Dec. 1

Week of Dec. 8

Week of Dec. 15

That’s it for this fourth edition of the Benzinga Moneymaker Index. The five stocks mentioned above all saw a large amount of volume across Benzinga over the last week.

Stay tuned for next week’s report and follow along with Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.