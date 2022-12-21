Boeing Stock Is Flying Today: What's Going On?

Boeing Co BA shares are taking off Wednesday after the company reportedly told suppliers it sees strong signs of a market recovery.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Boeing commercial airplanes chief executive Stan Deal told suppliers he anticipates a recovery across the industry, per Reuters.

Ihssane Mounir has also been named senior vice president of global supply chain at Boeing. The report indicates that the newly appointed head of internal and external supply chains will integrate supply chain strategies across all of Boeing's airplane programs.

Boeing reportedly aims to restore industrial supply chains to "peak health" as it sees a recovery on the horizon. Deal also noted that the company is working on driving stability and predictability in its factories.

Last week, Boeing received the largest widebody order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history when United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL announced an order for 100 787 Dreamliners with options to purchase 100 more.

BA Price Action: Boeing is up more than 35% over the last three months.

The stock was up 3.95% at $195.74 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Boeing.