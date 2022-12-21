Why Laser Photonics Shares Are Rising Today

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE shares are trading higher after the company announced it received an order from the largest glass manufacturer in North America.

What Happened: Vitro Architechtural Glass, the largest glass manufacturer in North America, ordered the CleanTech 1500-CTH JobSite, a handheld laser cleaning machine designed to remove almost anything from a wide variety of surfaces including glass, steel, and aluminum.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, stated: "Vitro was looking for a cost-effective technology solution that could handle delicate processes such as residue removal during the glass framing process. Our Cleantech 1500 JobSite was just the tool for this new application of our technology, providing a powerful yet safe solution for Vitro."

Laser Photonics Corp is an integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, primarily laser cleaning technologies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was trading approximately 47% higher at $2.25 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.50 and a 52-week low of $1.50.