Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturing company for photonics-based industrial products and solutions, including disruptive laser technologies

