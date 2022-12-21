Tesla, Amazon, Micron, Sintx, Zymeworks: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

U.S. markets soared on Wednesday as consumer confidence surged to an eight-month high in December following a drop in inflation and the labor market remaining strong. Twelve-month inflation expectations fell to their lowest level since Sept. 2021, at 6.7%, according to Reuters. At the same time, upbeat earnings from Nike Inc NKE and FedEx Corporation FDX also boosted market sentiments. Meanwhile, here are five stocks drawing investors’ attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Tesla shares closed 0.17% lower on Wednesday but gained 0.64% in extended trading. The company told its employees it was freezing hiring for now and would implement more job cuts in the first quarter, according to a report by Electrek.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Amazon shares closed 1.85% higher on Wednesday. Large warehouse operators including Amazon in New York State are looking at new limits on the quota systems they can use to spur worker productivity, under legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, reported Bloomberg Law.

3. Micron Technology Inc MU: Shares of Micron closed 1.01% higher on Wednesday but lost 2.17% in extended trading. The company posted first-quarter revenue of $4.09 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $4.12 billion.

4. SINTX Technologies Inc SINT: Shares of SINTX closed 57.16% higher on Wednesday. The company announced it received a Phase I contract for $150,000 from the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

5. Zymeworks Inc ZYME: Shares of Zymeworks closed 23.59% higher on Wednesday. The company announced that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ exercised its option to continue with its exclusive development and commercialization rights to Zymeworks' zanidatamab in key markets.

