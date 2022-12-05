Not Happy With Random Ads Encroaching Your Twitter Feed? Elon Musk Promises Fix This Week

Twitter users have some good news to look forward to, with regard to random advertisements infringing on their timelines or feeds.

What Happened: On Monday, YouTuber Dave Rubin posted a tweet complaining about the "crazy amount of ads" hampering a user's Twitter experience.

Twitter chief, Elon Musk responded to his complaint and said that the team would "fix it this week."

Why It's Important: Not unlike its predecessor, Musk's revamped Twitter Blue subscription doesn't currently offer an ad-free experience. Twitter earlier said that the team is working on a feature that will reduce the number of ads a user sees.

Last week, Musk disclosed the reason behind monetizing the verification badge and updating the Twitter Blue subscription, saying, "we aren't doing well at surfacing tweets from less prominent handles."

According to Musk, it is almost impossible to differentiate between authentic users that are humans and bots/trolls, which is why a Twitter Blue subscription accompanied by phone, optional ID verification and organizational affiliation is crucial.

