Tim Cook Now Follows Elon Musk On Twitter, Ironically Ruining The Social Media CEO's Favorite Number (Not Nice!)

A battle of company CEOs didn’t last long with Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk appearing to have buried the hatchet and resolved their disagreements. The quick patch also changed a meme-worthy milestone on Twitter.

What Happened: Musk recently shared frustration at Cook and Apple for its 30% cut on app-related items for the iOS store. The comments came after Musk said Twitter was threatened to be kicked off of the iOS store.

On Wednesday, Musk shared that he met with Cook at the Apple headquarters.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” Musk tweeted.

The meeting between Musk and Cook may not lead to the two becoming best friends, but it did lead to an equal social media friendship. Musk and Cook now follow each other on Twitter.

Musk, who is the second most followed person on Twitter with 119.7 million followers, now follows 132 people on the social media platform.

Cook adding Musk as one of the few people he follows on Twitter may have ironically ruined a favorite number of the Tesla and Twitter CEO. Cook now has 70 people he follows on Twitter, one more than internet and Musk favorite number 69.

Related Link: Elon Musk's Fight With Apple Gets Tricky As Twitter Said To Be Rolling Out Blue Verified Only On iOS

Why It’s Important: The recent meeting between Cook and Musk comes after the Tesla and Twitter CEO suggested building his own phone model if Twitter was kicked off of Apple devices. While nothing about the 30% cut has changed, it seemed the two CEOs are at least moving forward without being enemies.

Cook was not as active as Musk on Twitter, with a new post often related to Apple products typically posted every couple of days. The fact that Cook got on Twitter Wednesday not to post, but to follow Musk could be a significant sign of their relationship.

Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller deleted his Twitter account in a move that could have been related to Musk’s decision to unban former President Donald Trump on the social media platform.

Musk also recently said that Apple, which surprisingly enough does not tweet from its account, has stopped advertising on Twitter.

Reactions to the battle between Cook and Musk have been mixed with some Musk supporters criticizing the move and others now calling for Cook to resign.

Read Next: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Apple CEO Tim Cook

Photo: Cook, Apple; Musk, U.S. Air Force, Public Domain