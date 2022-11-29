Elon Musk's Fight With Apple Gets Tricky As Twitter Said To Be Rolling Out Blue Verified Only On iOS For Now

Elon Musk's Twitter is reportedly set to roll out its Blue verified service on schedule but it will be only available on Apple Inc's AAPL iOS platform at launch.

What Happened: The service will be launched in the form of a Twitter iOS app update on Friday and will need to be approved by the Tim Cook-led company due to a standard app review process, reported Reuters, citing The Information's sources.

The Blue service will reportedly arrive on Android phones later.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

See Also: Best Cheap Tech Stocks Under $5

Why It Matters: Twitter's move comes a day after Musk lashed out at Apple for being among the companies that have eliminated advertising on the platform.

Musk also said that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store but wouldn't tell the platform why.

The entrepreneur said that he will make an alternative phone to Apple's flagship device if the tech giant boots Twitter.

Read Next: No, Apple Didn’t Delete Tweets Amid The Elon Musk Battle