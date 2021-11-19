QQQ
+ 2.24
399.51
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
+ 117.74
59825.25
+ 0.2%
DIA
-3.44
362.79
-0.96%
SPY
-0.87
470.60
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.55
145.26
+ 1.06%
GLD
-1.30
175.24
-0.75%

Tesla Now Offers A Gift Card Option In Elon Musk's And The Internet's Favorite Numbers: $69 And $420

byShanthi Rexaline
November 19, 2021 5:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tesla Now Offers A Gift Card Option In Elon Musk's And The Internet's Favorite Numbers: $69 And $420

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) loyal fan base now has another reason to cheer, as the EV giant is providing a gift card option.

Tesla has made available on Tesla Shop gift cards with predefined denominations that include $50, $69, $100 and $420. Users are also given the option of specifying a custom dollar.

The addition of $69 and $420 comes as no surprise, given Elon Musk's sometimes humorous fixation with these numbers, which overtly refer to sex and cannabis. Musk once followed 69 people on Twitter and he was planning to take Tesla private for $420 per share.

The gift cards are visible in a purchaser's Tesla account, which is mandatory to make the purchase.

Related Link: Did Elon Musk Think Tesla Would Succeed At The Time Of Its Inception?

Customers can purchase up to four Tesla Gift Cards per order and each will have a $500 limit, thereby rendering the maximum amount that can be purchased per order to $2,000.

The gift cards are digital and will be delivered directly to the owner's Tesla account, in line with the company's focus on a sustainable future. These could be used for purchasing Tesla's exclusive apparel and lifestyle products as well as popular vehicle accessories and charging products from Tesla Shop.

The gift cards can only be redeemed in U.S. Tesla Shop. The gift card code cannot be shared among multiple Tesla accounts. Payments can be split between a gift card and a credit card.

If a user wants to return a product that was originally purchased using a Tesla Gift Card, it will be refunded to the original form of payment.

The gift cards cannot be returned, resold, canceled or used to purchase other Tesla Gift Cards. It has no expiration period and there is no additional fee associated with it.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?

Could Elon Musk Really Be 'The Simpsons' Villain Hank Scorpio?

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo. He's happy, he looks like he got it. read more
Analyst Recommends These ETFs To Play 3 Key Themes For 2021 — EVs, Cannabis, And COVID-19 Recovery

Analyst Recommends These ETFs To Play 3 Key Themes For 2021 — EVs, Cannabis, And COVID-19 Recovery

There are going to be three key themes for the coming year, 2021, which will make some ETFs very attractive — something investors should keep an eye on — as per Ned Davis Research’s Senior Portfolio Strategist Pat Tschosik. read more
ESPAÑOL • Zynerba, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, SPACs, Marihuana en Santa Fe, Cumple Años Elon Musk, y Entrevista con Nikola Motors

ESPAÑOL • Zynerba, Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, SPACs, Marihuana en Santa Fe, Cumple Años Elon Musk, y Entrevista con Nikola Motors

Las últimas noticias sobre cannabis, cáñamo, CBD, psicodélicos, y otras temáticas verdes, ahora en Benzinga en Español, vía El Planteo. read more
ESPAÑOL • Avances Médicos en COVID-19, Un Índice de Diversidad para Cannabis, La Historia de Tesla.com y Más

ESPAÑOL • Avances Médicos en COVID-19, Un Índice de Diversidad para Cannabis, La Historia de Tesla.com y Más

Las últimas noticias sobre cannabis, cáñamo, CBD, psicodélicos, y otras temáticas verdes, ahora en Benzinga en Español, vía El Planteo. read more