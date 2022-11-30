Elon Musk Says 'Resolved Misunderstanding' With Apple's Tim Cook Over Twitter's Presence On App Store

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was all praise for Apple Inc’s AAPL “beautiful” headquarters on Wednesday and said that he had “resolved the misunderstanding” with the tech giant in a meeting with its CEO Tim Cook.

What Happened: The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he met with Cook and had a “good conversation.” Musk said Cook was clear that Apple had never considered removing Twitter from the App Store.

Musk said Cook took him around Apple’s headquarters on Wednesday. He shared a short video, which seemed to show shadows of the two men near a water body.

Why It Matters: Last week, Musk lashed out at Apple after confirming that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant was no longer advertising on Twitter.

“​​Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” said Musk at the time.

The entrepreneur had said that he would launch an “alternative phone” if Apple and rival Google booted Twitter off their platforms.

Even so, it was reported that Twitter was getting ready to launch its Blue Verified service on iOS before it launched it on Google’s Android.

