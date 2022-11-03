Roku, Lincoln National And Some Other Big Stocks Moving lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC shares dipped 25.4% to $38.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS dropped 21.8% to $4.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.

Roku, Inc. ROKU declined 18.7% to $44.10 in pre-market trading. Roku posted upbeat revenue for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.

Quotient Limited QTNT dropped 16.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Quotient announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN shares tumbled 15.5% to $5.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also entered into agreement regarding divestiture of EMEA business to Colt Technology Services for $1.8 billion.

trivago N.V. TRVG shares dipped 12.2% to $1.01 in pre-market trading. Trivago shares jumped over 10% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Fortinet, Inc. FTNT dropped 12.1% to $46.80 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH dropped 10.4% to $54.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.

Fisker Inc. FSR shares fell 7% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after posting wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW dropped 6.9% to $8.48 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW fell 3.7% to $155.79 in pre-market trading. Palo Alto Networks is expected to announce FQ1 financial results on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

