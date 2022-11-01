Alibaba And Its Peers Resort To Freelancers To Contain Costs, Apart From Job Cuts

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA launched a part-time job platform called "Daraz Flex" overseas, Tech Planet reports.
- Since the beginning of 2022, many Chinese internet giants like ByteDance Ltd, Meituan MPNGF MPNGY, and JD.com Inc JD launched new part-time job platforms in an attempt to reduce their operating costs further, Pandaily reported.
- Significant companies can outsource marginal or superficial businesses at lower-cost labor prices, enabling people with free time to make money and also helping these companies to focus energy and resources on critical businesses.
- Given the companies mentioned above, Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, Baidu, Inc BIDU, and Pinduoduo Inc PDD, Chinese internet giants generally have their part-time crowdsourcing platforms.
- Before the upcoming Double 11 Shopping Festival, a Chinese e-commerce giant posted many part-time jobs on major recruitment platforms to share the work intensity and quickly complete some essential tasks.
- One HR worker at a leading Chinese internet company said that part-time jobs became an essential part of the employment of big factories.
- Many people can finish these jobs, especially some freelancers who also have skills that meet their part-time job requirements.
- On the other hand, part-time crowdsourcing has lower labor costs and risks than official employees.
- Alibaba has invested more than 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) in technological R&D annually, including AI, over the last four years.
- Alibaba's efforts strive to reduce the intelligent R&D costs of small and medium-sized enterprises by more than 50%.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 7.11% at $68.08 on the last check Tuesday.
