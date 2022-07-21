Alibaba Looks To Cut Intelligence R&D Costs Of SMEs By 50% With Latest Move

- At the AIoT-Partnership Conference on July 20, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA disclosed the Intelligence Connectivity strategy to explore more consumer-oriented artificial intelligence forms, Pandaily reports.
- Alibaba has invested more than 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) in technological R&D annually, including AI, over the last four years.
- Alibaba Cloud and intelligent information services like the DAMO Academy, Quark, and UC also researched cutting-edge AI technologies.
- Alibaba’s interactive system AliGenie introduced the AI experience through Tmall Genie (a smart speaker), consumer appliances, smart vehicle consoles, and smart home appliances.
- AliGenie has accessed 40 million households, 1,000 IoT platforms, and 460 million devices.
- Tmall Genie has tried to export technologies of Alibaba Cloud and DAMO Academy since 2019. The DAMO Academy is amid intense restructuring.
- Alibaba’s efforts strive to reduce the intelligent R&D costs of small and medium-sized enterprises by more than 50%.
- Alibaba had offered a peek at its in-house silicon at its annual summit.
- Alibaba has deployed the data processing units (DPUs) in some of the Chinese giant’s data centers.
- Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google cloud unit formed a team to tap the budding crypto market to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, and Microsoft Corp MSFT.
