These 3 Tech Billionaires Have Lost Nearly Half a Trillion Dollars This Year

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 30, 2022 10:36 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by $11.2 billion after Meta’s disappointing earnings reports.
  • While Musk is currently worth of $212 billion, Bezos’s total wealth is valued at $134 billion. 
As gloomy earnings reports left tech stocks reeling last week, the fortune of company founders saw the shedding of billions. A group of tech billionaires have collectively lost nearly half a trillion dollars this year in the midst of high inflation and rising interest rates. 

According to the Bloomberg indexMeta Platforms Inc META chief Mark ZuckerbergMicrosoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, and Oracle Corporation’s ORCL Larry Ellison have collectively lost $480 billion in paper wealth this year. 

Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by $11.2 billion after Meta’s disappointing earnings reports. The company’s revenue went into the red for the second consecutive quarter. 

Also Read: Here's What World's Richest Crypto Billionaire Has To Say About Tesla Dumping Bitcoin

Zuckerberg’s total wealth accumulation has fallen by more than $87 billion this year. He currently has a net worth of around $37.7 billion, a 73% fall from the $142 billion peak in September 2021.

Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chairman Jeff Bezos have each seen more than $58 billion of wealth lost this year. 

With rising inflation, consumer discretionary stocks tend to perform poorly. For example, the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary constituents are down 31% since the beginning of 2022, compared to the S&P 500, which is down 18.21%.

While Musk is currently worth of $212 billion, Bezos’ total wealth is valued at $134 billion. 

Alphabet Inc GOOGL founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have lost more than $40 billion in paper wealth this year. 

Looking outside the U.S., China’s Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, has lost $9.3 billion in wealth this year. Currently, he has a net worth of $29.1 billion.

Photo: Created with images from Oracle PRAnthony Quintano, and Red Maxwell   

