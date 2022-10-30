These 3 Tech Billionaires Have Lost Nearly Half a Trillion Dollars This Year

As gloomy earnings reports left tech stocks reeling last week, the fortune of company founders saw the shedding of billions. A group of tech billionaires have collectively lost nearly half a trillion dollars this year in the midst of high inflation and rising interest rates.

According to the Bloomberg index, Meta Platforms Inc META chief Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, and Oracle Corporation’s ORCL Larry Ellison have collectively lost $480 billion in paper wealth this year.

Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by $11.2 billion after Meta’s disappointing earnings reports. The company’s revenue went into the red for the second consecutive quarter.

Also Read: Here's What World's Richest Crypto Billionaire Has To Say About Tesla Dumping Bitcoin

Zuckerberg’s total wealth accumulation has fallen by more than $87 billion this year. He currently has a net worth of around $37.7 billion, a 73% fall from the $142 billion peak in September 2021.

Tesla Inc TSLA chief Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chairman Jeff Bezos have each seen more than $58 billion of wealth lost this year.

With rising inflation, consumer discretionary stocks tend to perform poorly. For example, the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary constituents are down 31% since the beginning of 2022, compared to the S&P 500, which is down 18.21%.

While Musk is currently worth of $212 billion, Bezos’ total wealth is valued at $134 billion.

Alphabet Inc GOOGL founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have lost more than $40 billion in paper wealth this year.

Looking outside the U.S., China’s Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, has lost $9.3 billion in wealth this year. Currently, he has a net worth of $29.1 billion.

Photo: Created with images from Oracle PR, Anthony Quintano, and Red Maxwell