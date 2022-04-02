QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That 'Explains Everything'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 2, 2022 9:12 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • A Benzinga survey found a majority of respondents think that DOGE will reach an all-time high by 2023.
  • Musk previously announced that Tesla would accept Doge payment at a new Santa Monica supercharging station. 

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk continues to keep Dogecoin DOGE/USD momentum alive with his occasional tweets supporting the meme coin. 

Recently, on Twitter, he posted a meme video about Dogecoin. 

He was responding to a tweet by Brett Winton, Director of Research at Ark Invest, about Bitcoin miners.

Winton posted a joke that features a short conversation between someone who understands Bitcoin BTC/USD and how the apex cryptocurrency is mined, and someone who does not know that “miners” are hardware.

Musk responded, posting a video about Dogecoin, saying it “explains everything.” 

Replying to Musk’s Twitter thread, Winton said that his five-year-old child is already urging him to set up an account on Coinbase.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus also joined the Twitter conversation and called the video the "best cryptocurrency video in history."

This comes after Markus tweeted last week that a DOGE-based social media website would be “pretty sick.” 

Musk’s tweet about the meme coin continues to push the value of the cryptocurrency upward. Dogecoin has surged 5% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.1435, up by over 8% in the last seven days. 

Also Read: Dogecoin Influencer Matt Wallace's New Token Crashes 99% Amid Allegations Of Exit Scam

A survey conducted by Benzinga in March indicated that a vast majority of respondents think that DOGE would reach a new pinnacle by 2023; 68.6% of those polled said that DOGE would touch a new all-time high, while 31.4% said it wouldn’t.

In February, Musk announced that Tesla would accept Doge payment at the company's new Santa Monica supercharging station. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinElon MuskmemecoinTeslatwitterCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsTech