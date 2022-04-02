Elon Musk Shares DOGE Video That 'Explains Everything'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk continues to keep Dogecoin DOGE/USD momentum alive with his occasional tweets supporting the meme coin.

Recently, on Twitter, he posted a meme video about Dogecoin.

He was responding to a tweet by Brett Winton, Director of Research at Ark Invest, about Bitcoin miners.

Winton posted a joke that features a short conversation between someone who understands Bitcoin BTC/USD and how the apex cryptocurrency is mined, and someone who does not know that “miners” are hardware.

Musk responded, posting a video about Dogecoin, saying it “explains everything.”

Just show her this video explains everything https://t.co/UEEocOfcTb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2022

Replying to Musk’s Twitter thread, Winton said that his five-year-old child is already urging him to set up an account on Coinbase.

A meme too far for her I’m afraid



(On the other hand, my 5 year old is now frantically agitating to set up a Coinbase account) — Brett Winton (@wintonARK) April 1, 2022

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus also joined the Twitter conversation and called the video the "best cryptocurrency video in history."

best cryptocurrency video in history — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 2, 2022

This comes after Markus tweeted last week that a DOGE-based social media website would be “pretty sick.”

a doge based social media site would be pretty sick ngl — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 26, 2022

Musk’s tweet about the meme coin continues to push the value of the cryptocurrency upward. Dogecoin has surged 5% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.1435, up by over 8% in the last seven days.

A survey conducted by Benzinga in March indicated that a vast majority of respondents think that DOGE would reach a new pinnacle by 2023; 68.6% of those polled said that DOGE would touch a new all-time high, while 31.4% said it wouldn’t.

In February, Musk announced that Tesla would accept Doge payment at the company's new Santa Monica supercharging station.