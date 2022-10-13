Nike Faces Robust Growth Opportunities, Says Analyst

- Raymond James analyst Rick B. Patel initiated coverage on Nike Inc NKE with an Outperform rating on the shares and a price target of $99.
- The analyst said Nike’s revenue should grow by more than $7 billion from pre-COVID to the end of FY23, but operating profit will rise below $100 million due to margin headwinds that are transitory.
- Patel added that Nike shares are down 47% year-to-date because of the negative impact of elevated inventories, China weakness from COVID policy, and general concerns about consumer behavior.
- After the guide-down in Q1 FY23, the analyst believes much of the bad news is priced in to the stock.
- He views Nike’s underlying demand and brand strength as strong. He sees NKE in the middle of a multi-year journey to transform into a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model.
- Patel said the transformation, led by Digital, will create strong tailwinds for revenue and margin growth.
- Price Action: NKE shares are trading lower by 0.08% at $88.44 on the last check Thursday.
