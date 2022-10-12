Nike Lays Out Plan To Prevent Bot Purchases: Report

- Nike Inc NKE plans to cancel orders placed with automated ordering software or technology on its website or apps.
- The sneaker maker intends to charge restocking fees, reject refunds, or suspend accounts, the WSJ reported, if it determines the purchase is made for resale.
- Also, orders exceeding purchase limits are likely to be rejected.
- Nike laid out the rules in response to an increase in the purchase of products for resale and that are purchased by bots.
- Digitally savvy shoppers and resellers increased bot usage during the COVID-19 pandemic to secure hard-to-get items, including sneakers, toys, and gaming consoles.
- Nike received complaints from shoppers who couldn’t secure products at retail price, but they became available later through resale platforms.
- Retailers like Walmart Inc WMT use software to prevent bot purchases, the report added.
- "It’s very much a cat-and-mouse game,” the report quoted Patrick Sullivan, chief technology officer at Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM, which develops anti-bot protection tools.
- According to Cowen Inc, the global sneaker-resale market is estimated at roughly $6 billion a year and could grow to $30 billion by the end of the decade.
