Putin Is 'Signing A Suicide Note' If He Uses Nuclear Weapons, Warns Former National Security Advisor

The threat of nuclear conflict has been elevated in recent months as the war in Ukraine continues. One former U.S. security advisor is speaking out about the potential ramifications of nuclear weapons.

What Happened: With Elon Musk and others sounding the alarm that a nuclear war could be imminent, a former security advisor said the United States should be clear of the consequences of such acts.

Former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said the U.S. should make it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be “signing a suicide note” if he does indeed use nuclear weapons.

Bolton shared his thoughts with British radio station LBC’s “Tonight with Andrew Marr,” as reported by Business Insider.

The former security advisor made a point of saying that the U.S. should make it known what will happen to discourage Putin from using nuclear weapons, rather than worry later on about what to do in retaliation.

“We need to make clear if Putin were to order the use of a tactical nuclear weapon, he would be signing a suicide note,” Bolton said. “And I think that’s what it may take to deter him if he gets into extreme circumstances.”

Bolton said the U.S. should make sure it is clear that they will hold whoever uses nuclear weapons responsible.

The former security advisor said that while some would argue that we can’t get to Putin, past history shows the U.S. accomplishes missions.

“You can ask Qassem Soleimani in Iran what happens when we decide somebody is a threat to the United States.”

Soleimani was an Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2020.

Why It’s Important: New reports have suggested Putin is considering the use of nuclear weapons in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Bolton said Putin could use nuclear weapons if he finds himself in dire straits.

The war in Ukraine has escalated, with Russia hitting several cities with missile strikes earlier this week. On Saturday, a bridge between Russia and Crimea was bombed. Ukraine hinted it might have been responsible.

Putin announced that four pro-Russian regions of Ukraine would be annexed.

Some experts argue that Putin is bluffing when it comes to the use of nuclear weapons.

Photo via Shutterstock.