Putin Accuses Ukraine Of 'Terrorism' After Crimea Bridge Explosion, Kremlin Mouthpiece Calls For Revenge

A day after a massive bomb explosion blew the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of damaging its civilian infrastructure.

What Happened: "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin said in a video released by the Kremlin's Telegram channel on Sunday, Reuters reported.

"This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” he added.

See Also: Putin's Defense Minister May Be Happy To Get Sacked Following The Debacle In Ukraine: 'He Wants Out Of This Mess'

Putin is also gearing up for gearing up to hold a meeting of his security council on Monday amid the recent setbacks in the Ukraine war. Ahead of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Russia should kill the "terrorists" responsible for the attack.

"Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect," Medvedev was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS.

This came after a blast on Saturday destroyed the bridge between Russia and its annexed territory – the bridge has been a major supply route for Moscow’s forces in southern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the U.S. said it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on an explosion that damaged the bridge.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.