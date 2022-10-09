Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon.

Elon Musk recently created a stir by putting forward a peace plan, which included recommendations for asking people in the occupied areas in eastern Ukraine and Crimea to decide whether they would want to live in Ukraine or Russia. While Ukrainian officials and pro-Ukraine people openly criticized the billionaire, he recently drew praise from MIT professor and machine learning researcher Max Tegmark.

The academician said in a recent post there's a one-in-six chance of an imminent global nuclear war. Sharing the link to the post on Twitter, the professor said that's why he appreciates Musk and others, who are urging de-escalation. This is in the national security interest of all nations, he added. Replying to Tegmark's tweet, Musk said, "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."

I've been up all night trying to think of any possible way to de-escalate this war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2022

When Tesmanian reporter Eva Fox probed regarding plans for Sunday by quote-tweeting a 2016 tweet by Musk, wherein he said he would prefer to bake on a Sunday morning, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said, "feels so long ago. A pleasant memory." "I've been up all night trying to think of any possible way to de-escalate this war," he added.

Referring to the war, the Tesla correspondent replied that yielding, especially now, will not help the solution, but will only exacerbate the consequences. She also quoted the Latin phrase "Si vis pacem, para bellum," which suggests that "if you want peace, prepare for war."

Musk offered to have a talk with her on this matter, again on Sunday.

