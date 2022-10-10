This Analyst Boosts Price Target On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals By 200%? Plus UBS Predicts $38 For General Motors

SVB Leerink raised the price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA from $5 to $15. SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.8% to close at $5.36 on Friday.

UBS cut the price target for General Motors Company GM from $56 to $38. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. GM shares fell 3.2% to $32.55 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities cut the price target on Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO from $75 to $69. Terreno Realty shares fell 3.2% to close at $51.26 on Friday.

Barclays cut the price target for Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB from $28 to $22. Turning Point Brands shares fell 1.9% to $20.83 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc cut the price target for Ventas, Inc. VTR from $60 to $56. Ventas shares fell 1.6% to close at $37.72 on Friday.

Mizuho lowered the price target on The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from $288 to $264. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 5.2% to close at $205.60 on Friday.

Jefferies slashed the price target on Lincoln National Corporation LNC from $55 to $51. Lincoln National shares fell 0.2% to $46.70 in pre-market trading.

