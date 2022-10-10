ñol

Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 6:46 AM | 2 min read
Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian announced a voluntary recall of the EVs it delivered to customers after it identified issues with a fastener, according to a letter sent by CEO R.J. Scaringe to customers, which Benzinga has viewed. In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully, he added.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI shares declined 5.8% to $14.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell 5.8% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Credit Suisse offered to buy back its debt securities worth about $3 billion in the backdrop of concerns about the Swiss bank's financial health, which had dragged its share price and led to an increase in bets against its debt.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares dropped 4.6% to $16.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Cinemark Holdings, Inc CNK dropped 4.4% to $10.98 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
  • Ford Motor Company F fell 4.2% to $11.69 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Ford Motor from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $10.
  • General Motors Company GM fell 3.1% to $32.60 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded GM from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $38.

Also check this out: Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

