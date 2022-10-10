Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian announced a voluntary recall of the EVs it delivered to customers after it identified issues with a fastener, according to a letter sent by CEO R.J. Scaringe to customers, which Benzinga has viewed. In rare circumstances, the nut could loosen fully, he added.

Bilibili Inc. BILI shares declined 5.8% to $14.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Friday.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares fell 5.8% to $4.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday. Credit Suisse offered to buy back its debt securities worth about $3 billion in the backdrop of concerns about the Swiss bank's financial health, which had dragged its share price and led to an increase in bets against its debt.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares dropped 4.6% to $16.55 in pre-market trading.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc CNK dropped 4.4% to $10.98 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.

Ford Motor Company F fell 4.2% to $11.69 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded Ford Motor from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $10.

General Motors Company GM fell 3.1% to $32.60 in pre-market trading. UBS downgraded GM from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $56 to $38.

