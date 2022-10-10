ñol

Hackers Attack This Australian IT Firm Within Weeks Of Optus Breach

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read
  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd unit Dialog faced a cyber attack on October 10 that potentially affected 1,000 current and former employees and fewer than 20 clients.
  • Singtel first detected the attack on Australia-based IT firm Dialog on September 10.
  • Dialog's systems were completely independent of Optus and IT unit NCS, and there was no evidence of any link between the incidents of data breaches at Dialog and Optus.
  • Last week, Dialog realized "a very small sample" of its data, including some employee personal information, had been published on the dark web.
  • In September, the breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, compromised the data of up to 10 million customers, Reuters reported. 
  • The Optus attack triggered an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks.
  • Recently, Uber Technologies, Inc UBER held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its recent hack. The breach forced Uber to shut down some internal systems temporarily.
  • Lapsus$ was held responsible for the hacks of Microsoft Corp MSFTSamsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLFNvidia Corp NVDA, and Okta Inc OKTA.
  • Photo by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay

