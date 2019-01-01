QQQ
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (ARCA: IHAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF's (IHAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)?

A

The stock price for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (ARCA: IHAK) is $37.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF.

Q

When is iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (ARCA:IHAK) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) operate in?

A

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.