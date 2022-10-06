ñol

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 7:34 AM | 2 min read
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes Inc. INVH price target from $44 to $39. Invitation Homes shares fell 2.2% to close at $34.26 on Wednesday.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target on Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD from $2 to $1.2. Offerpad Solutions shares fell 5.7% to close at $1.16 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised price target for HashiCorp, Inc. HCP from $38 to $39. HashiCorp shares rose 1.1% to close at $33.68 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM from $44 to $35. Mercantile Bank shares fell 0.9% to close at $31.77 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $391.76 to $370. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $237.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX from $231 to $213. MarketAxess rose 1.4% to close at $239.54 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Nucor Corporation NUE from $127 to $114. Nucor shares fell 1.2% to $116.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Silvergate Capital Corporation SI from $115 to $70. Silvergate Capital shares fell 3.7% to $76.01 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers

