Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

- HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho lowered Invitation Homes Inc. INVH price target from $44 to $39. Invitation Homes shares fell 2.2% to close at $34.26 on Wednesday.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target on Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD from $2 to $1.2. Offerpad Solutions shares fell 5.7% to close at $1.16 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler raised price target for HashiCorp, Inc. HCP from $38 to $39. HashiCorp shares rose 1.1% to close at $33.68 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM from $44 to $35. Mercantile Bank shares fell 0.9% to close at $31.77 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Tesla, Inc. TSLA from $391.76 to $370. Tesla shares fell 1.4% to $237.39 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target on MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX from $231 to $213. MarketAxess rose 1.4% to close at $239.54 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Nucor Corporation NUE from $127 to $114. Nucor shares fell 1.2% to $116.48 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Silvergate Capital Corporation SI from $115 to $70. Silvergate Capital shares fell 3.7% to $76.01 in pre-market trading.
