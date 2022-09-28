Alphabet To $136? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On United Natural Foods

- Truist Securities cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $145 to $136. Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Alphabet shares rose 2.5% to $99.90 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI from $45 to $40. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained the stock with a Market Perform. United Natural Foods shares fell 3.3% to $36.10 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Biogen Inc. BIIB from $183 to $217.. Biogen shares jumped 39.7% to $276.32 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Endava plc DAVA from $94 to $78. Endava shares rose 6.4% to $82.60 on Wednesday.
- EF Hutton cut the price target on BioVie Inc. BIVI from $14 to $8. BioVie shares rose 5.1% to $2.48 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL from $100 to $106. Cracker Barrel shares fell 0.2% to $97.06 on Wednesday.
- Baird boosted the price target on Ferguson plc FERG from $132 to $140. Ferguson shares rose 3.5% to $106.79 on Wednesday.
