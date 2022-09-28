These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Biogen Following Positive Alzheimer's Drug Data, Shares Jump

Biogen, Inc. BIIB shares jumped sharply on Wednesday.

The stock was reacting to a positive late-stage readout for the company’s anti-amyloid antibody treatment candidate for slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lecanemab, the investigational treatment, met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant results, the company said in a statement.

Biogen shares climbed 38.3% to trade at $273.53 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Biogen following the release of data.