Cramer Warns Investor To Avoid This Entire Industry: 'I Do Not Want You To Touch Any Of These Stocks'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended selling Everbridge Inc EVBG as it does not make money.

When asked about Costamare Inc CMRE, Cramer said, "I do not want you to touch any of these stocks."

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers DraftKings DKNG over Penn Entertainment Inc PENN.

Cramer said Harmonic Inc HLIT is selling "way too high on a price-to-earnings multiple for me to recommend when there’s so many cheaper stocks out there."

Tellurian Inc TELL remains a very good spec at $2, Cramer said.

Cramer said ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM is "probably not even done going down." He added, "I think the shipping business is a terrible business."

When asked about Cloudflare Inc NET, Cramer said, "It is okay to buy. I know that’s a tough call, but I do believe it."

Cramer said he doesn’t like Monolithic Power Systems Inc MPWR.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA is an "interesting spec," he said.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on flickr