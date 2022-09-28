Is iPhone Demand Really Slowing Down? Apple Analyst Says This Data Point Proves Otherwise

Demand for Apple Inc.’s AAPL high-end iPhone 14 is remaining robust, according to Loup Funds’ Gene Munster.

What Happened: His comments come amid concerns stirred by a Bloomberg report that said Apple may be dropping plans to increase iPhone 14 production due to demand not picking up in line with expectations.

Munster noted that lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro were running at four weeks in eight countries, the same as the numbers seen in the previous week.

“That’s a positive sign for demand, given I would have expected the lead times to have declined over the past week,” the venture capitalist said.

Apple bull and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives echoed a similar sentiment. The analyst said on Twitter the focus is on the Pro mix, which he estimates to be 85% compared to 65% for the iPhone 13 iteration.

He concurred that the Bloomberg report might make investors anxious. The Street focus, however, is on the uptake of the Pro model, he added.

Price Action: Apple closed Tuesday’s session 0.66% higher at $151.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.