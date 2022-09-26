ñol

Costco's Price Target Cut By This Analyst? Plus Citigroup Sees $91 For Wynn Resorts

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 10:13 AM | 1 min read
Costco's Price Target Cut By This Analyst? Plus Citigroup Sees $91 For Wynn Resorts
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $600 to $560. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Costco shares rose 2.3% to $476.97 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN from $87.5 to $91. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 14.1% to $68.07 inon Mondayg.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK from $25 to $20. Genco Shipping & Trading shares fell 1% to $12.49 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP from $48 to $55. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 4.2% to $36.97 on Monday.
  • Loop Capital boosted the price target on ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN from $21 to $26. ADTRAN shares rose 6.5% to $19.29 on Monday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Ovintiv Inc. OVV from $75 to $78. Ovintiv shares fell 1.4% to $42.01 on Monday.
  • BTIG cut the price target on Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from $25 to $21. Health Catalyst shares rose 6% to $9.90 on Monday.

Check out this: Fear & Greed Index Moves To Extreme Fear Zone After Dow Settles Below 30,000

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

