Costco's Price Target Cut By This Analyst? Plus Citigroup Sees $91 For Wynn Resorts

- Raymond James cut the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation COST from $600 to $560. Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Costco shares rose 2.3% to $476.97 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN from $87.5 to $91. Citigroup analyst George Choi maintained the stock with a Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 14.1% to $68.07 inon Mondayg.
- Jefferies cut the price target on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK from $25 to $20. Genco Shipping & Trading shares fell 1% to $12.49 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP from $48 to $55. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 4.2% to $36.97 on Monday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target on ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN from $21 to $26. ADTRAN shares rose 6.5% to $19.29 on Monday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Ovintiv Inc. OVV from $75 to $78. Ovintiv shares fell 1.4% to $42.01 on Monday.
- BTIG cut the price target on Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from $25 to $21. Health Catalyst shares rose 6% to $9.90 on Monday.
