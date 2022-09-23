Accenture Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Deutsche Bank Predicts $483 For FactSet Research

- Credit Suisse cut FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $246 to $236. FedEx shares fell 1.9% to $151.56 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS price target from $507 to $483. FactSet Research shares fell 8.3% to close at $394.75 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised Masimo Corporation MASI price target from $135 to $150. Masimo shares fell 3.9% to close at $142.42 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target on Iris Energy Limited IREN from $14 to $4.3. Iris Energy shares rose 1% to close at $4.04 on Thursday.
- Keybanc cut price target for Global Payments Inc. GPN from $165 to $140. Global Payments shares fell 3.8% to close at $116.09 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD from $102 to $95. AMD shares fell 2.1% to $68.06 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $9 to $10. Snap fell 3.1% to $10.14 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Accenture plc ACN from $315 to $312. Accenture fell 1.3% to $259.03 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays reduced the price target on Equinix, Inc. EQIX from $822 to $674. Equinix shares fell 1.5% to $599.90 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS from $338 to $335. FactSet Research shares rose 0.1% to $395.00 in pre-market trading.
