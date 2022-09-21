Digital World Acquisition, Ford And Other Big Losers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9% to close at $2.97.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI RUM dipped 23.9% to close at $12.79.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dipped 21.2% to settle at $72.50.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC dropped 16.9% to close at $18.61 following an FT report suggesting investors in the SPAC are pushing for better terms in a financing package.
- Sotera Health Company SHC fell 16.6% to close at $8.20.
- Ford Motor Company F fell 12.3% to close at $13.09 after the company previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply.
- Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM fell 9.8% to close at $50.65 following the company's Investor Event.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE declined 9.4% to close at $4.23.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS fell 9.2% to settle at $10.18.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell 8.7% to close at $32.49.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH dipped 8.7% to settle at $9.39.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 8.3% to close at $3.56.
- Dana Incorporated DAN dipped 7.5% to close at $13.76.
- Carvana Co. CVNA fell 7.4% to settle at $30.97.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas