Valneva, Take-Two Interactive And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning after recording losses last week. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares dropped 16.6% to $3.12 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge on Friday.

shares dropped 16.6% to $3.12 in pre-market trading following a 15% surge on Friday. Valneva SE VALN declined 9.8% to $14.55 in pre-market trading. Valneva and IDT Biologika agreed on termination of their COVID-19 collaboration.

declined 9.8% to $14.55 in pre-market trading. Valneva and IDT Biologika agreed on termination of their COVID-19 collaboration. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA dropped 8.4% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday. DA Davidson recently maintained Marathon Digital Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.

dropped 8.4% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday. DA Davidson recently maintained Marathon Digital Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $30 to $22. Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 7.8% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. Cowen & Co., on Friday, maintained Core Scientific with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.75.

fell 7.8% to $1.66 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Friday. Cowen & Co., on Friday, maintained Core Scientific with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.75. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU slipped 7.7% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday.

slipped 7.7% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after declining 11% on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited BORR fell 7.4% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Friday.

fell 7.4% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Friday. Athersys, Inc. ATHX declined 6.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading.

declined 6.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 6.7% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday.

fell 6.7% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Friday. TORM plc TRMD shares dropped 6.4% to $20.28 in pre-market trading.

shares dropped 6.4% to $20.28 in pre-market trading. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO dropped 5.8% to $117.01 in pre-market trading. Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay was leaked online, Bloomberg News reported.

dropped 5.8% to $117.01 in pre-market trading. Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay was leaked online, Bloomberg News reported. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 4.8% to $70.37 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Friday.

Also check this out: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report; FedEx Shares Plunge .