US Housing Market Index Might Decline Slightly To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 4:37 AM | 1 min read

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The housing market index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to decline slightly to 48 in September from 49 in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Why Aditxt Shares Dipped Over 58%; Here Are 82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Check out our premarket coverage here

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets