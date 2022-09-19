US Housing Market Index Might Decline Slightly To This Level, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The housing market index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to decline slightly to 48 in September from 49 in August.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

