This Analyst Cuts PT On Adobe, Plus Barclays Predicts $240 For FedEx

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 7:19 AM | 2 min read
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $425 to $310. Adobe shares fell 1.2% to $296.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $212 to $220. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.3% to close at $201.98 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital raised Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. CWAN price target from $16 to $20. Clearwater Analytics shares fell 2.8% to close at $15.77 on Friday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN from $27 to $24. Hain Celestial shares fell 2.4% to close at $18.30 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut price target for NCR Corporation NCR from $38 to $27. NCR shares fell 1.9% to $22.76 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink increased the price target on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA from $152 to $158. Intellia Therapeutics shares fell 1.1% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $320 to $240. FedEx fell 0.8% to $159.74 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Tronox Holdings plc TROX from $21 to $16. Tronox fell 0.4% to close at $13.68 on Friday.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Lennar Corporation LEN from $60 to $89. Lennar shares rose 0.8% to $76.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark reduced the price target on MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $172 to $145. MKS Instruments shares fell 3% to $86.43 in pre-market trading.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

