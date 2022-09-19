This Analyst Cuts PT On Adobe, Plus Barclays Predicts $240 For FedEx

- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Adobe Inc. ADBE from $425 to $310. Adobe shares fell 1.2% to $296.04 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB from $212 to $220. AvalonBay Communities shares rose 0.3% to close at $201.98 on Friday.
- RBC Capital raised Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. CWAN price target from $16 to $20. Clearwater Analytics shares fell 2.8% to close at $15.77 on Friday.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN from $27 to $24. Hain Celestial shares fell 2.4% to close at $18.30 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut price target for NCR Corporation NCR from $38 to $27. NCR shares fell 1.9% to $22.76 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink increased the price target on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA from $152 to $158. Intellia Therapeutics shares fell 1.1% to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lowered the price target for FedEx Corporation FDX from $320 to $240. FedEx fell 0.8% to $159.74 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut the price target on Tronox Holdings plc TROX from $21 to $16. Tronox fell 0.4% to close at $13.68 on Friday.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Lennar Corporation LEN from $60 to $89. Lennar shares rose 0.8% to $76.40 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark reduced the price target on MKS Instruments, Inc. MKSI from $172 to $145. MKS Instruments shares fell 3% to $86.43 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Check out this: FedEx, UPS And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryHomebuildingPT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas