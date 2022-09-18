ñol

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 18, 2022 3:00 PM | 1 min read
Russian Teachers Asked To Donate To Putin's Soldiers In Ukraine: 'We Were Told... They Have No Pants And Socks'

A report by Important Stories says that teachers at Moscow regional schools in Russia have been asked to donate 3,000 Rubles, or about $50, each to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. 

Teachers were each given a flyer obtained by Important Stories to apply to donate to Russian troops.

"We were told that over there [at the front], they have no pants and socks," the teacher told the outlet. 

"It was obvious that our headmistress felt uncomfortable talking about it. She said she had to say that and understood our concerns, but we also had to understand the situation: 'These are our citizens, our soldiers,'" the teacher added. 

The flyer reads: "Please withhold funds in the amount of _____ from my salary for September 2022 and transfer them to the Charitable Foundation' Cultural Development of the Youth of Podolsk' for support of soldiers of the Russian Federation taking part in a special military operation in Ukraine."

According to Important Stories, the teachers are unsure what their money will be spent on.

The media outlet reports that 33 Russian regions have already pledged 4.8 billion Rubles ($80.2 million). 

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has retaken around 1,500 square miles of Ukraine back from Russia.

Russia's Ukraine invasion is approaching the seven-month mark. However, President Vladimir Putin has said that he's "not in a hurry" to end military operations in Ukraine and threatened to step up attacks on civilian targets.

Ukrainian troops are continuing their counter-offensive in the northeast region after recapturing territory from Russia in recent days.

Putin on Friday said that Ukrainian counter-offensives would not impact Russia's military plans. 

Photo: UNDP Ukraine on flickr

