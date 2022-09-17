Putin Warns The War In Ukraine Could Intensify: 'If The Situation Continues To Develop… The Response Will Be More Serious'

Vladimir Putin brushed off Ukraine’s counteroffensive against his army with a smile and said, “the response will be more serious” if his troops faced further pressure.

What Happened: At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Putin said Moscow was in no hurry in Ukraine, and its goals remained unchanged.

"The Kyiv authorities announced that they have launched and are conducting an active counteroffensive operation. Well, let's see how it develops, how it ends up," Putin said as he smirked.

This came after Ukraine in the past week said its counteroffensive forced thousands of Russian forces to retreat from the captured region of Izium. The forces left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment that Russian troops were using in their war against Ukraine.

"Recently, the Russian armed forces have inflicted a couple of sensitive blows. Let's assume they're a warning. If the situation continues to develop like this, then the response will be more serious," Putin added.

He also said that his forces were gradually taking control of new areas of Ukraine.

Photo: Courtesy of ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ on flickr