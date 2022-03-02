The Companies Pulling Their Business From Russia After The Ukraine Invasion

Companies around the globe have answered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by putting a hold on business or fully exiting operations in Russia.

This comes in addition to the harsh economic sanctions recently imposed on Russia that have collapsed the ruble.

Below is a list of the companies by sector that are holding or retiring business operations in Russia.

Tech

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has paused all product sales in Russia.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) unit Google said it has blocked mobile apps connected to Russian broadcasters RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) said it would remove state-owned RT's mobile apps from the Windows App store and ban advertisements on Russian state-sponsored media.

Dell (NYSE: DELL) The laptop maker said it had suspended product sales in Ukraine and Russia.

Automotive Manufacturers

General Motors (NYSE: GM) said it would suspend all vehicle exports to Russia until further notice.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) said it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) informed joint venture partner Sollers it is immediately suspending operations in Russia until further notice.

British luxury car makers Jaguar, Land Rover and Aston Martin paused vehicle shipments to Russia. The brands are owned by Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM).

Germany's Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR (OTCMKTS: BMWYY) has halted the export of cars to Russia and said it would stop production there.

Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) said it has suspended its automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia.

Japan's Mazda (OTCMKTS: MZDAY) will suspend exports of auto parts to its Russian plant.

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS: MSBHF) said it may suspend production and sale of its cars in Russia as sanctions could trigger supply chain disruptions.

Toyota (NYSE: TM) said it would suspend its Russian factory beginning on Friday.

Energy

British Petroleum (NYSE: BP) is abandoning its 19.75% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Shell (NYSE: SHELL) said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the flagship Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in which it holds a 27.5% stake.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) will start the process of divesting from its joint ventures in Russia.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) will exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion.

Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY), owner of Britain's largest energy supplier British Gas, said it would exit its gas supply agreements with Russian counterparts.

Film And Television

Disney Entertainment (NYSE: DIS) paused theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

Warner Bros Entertainment (NYSE: T) paused theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (NYSE: SONY) pauses theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia.

Clothing

Adidas AG - ADR (OTCMKTS: ADDYY): The German sportswear company has suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union with immediate effect.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) has made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia, as it said it cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers in the country.

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) suspended sales in Russia and announced a donation to the United Nations.

Logistics

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) paused service to Russia and Ukraine.

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) paused service to Russia and Ukraine.

Telecoms

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) will stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Swedish telecom equipment maker is suspending its deliveries to Russia.