Range
137.45 - 137.45
Vol / Avg.
0K/1.5K
Div / Yield
1.98/1.44%
52 Wk
131.92 - 193.7
Mkt Cap
27.1B
Payout Ratio
19.65
Open
137.45
P/E
14.76
EPS
361.6
Shares
197M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 7:25AM
Fujitsu Ltd delivers total solutions in the field of information and communication technology. The company provides solutions/system integration services focused on information system consulting and construction, and infrastructure services centered on outsourcing services. Fujitsu provides services across a wide range of countries and regions, including Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Oceania. It operates in three segments namely, Technology Solutions; Ubiqitous Solutions and Device Solutions. Ubiquitous Solutions consists of PCs, mobile phones, and mobilewear. In PCs, Fujitsu's lineup includes desktop and laptop PCs known for energy efficiency, security, and other enhanced features, as well as water- and dust-resistant tablets.

Fujitsu Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fujitsu (FJTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fujitsu (OTCPK: FJTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fujitsu's (FJTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fujitsu.

Q

What is the target price for Fujitsu (FJTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fujitsu

Q

Current Stock Price for Fujitsu (FJTSF)?

A

The stock price for Fujitsu (OTCPK: FJTSF) is $137.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:04:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fujitsu (FJTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fujitsu.

Q

When is Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Fujitsu does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fujitsu (FJTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fujitsu.

Q

What sector and industry does Fujitsu (FJTSF) operate in?

A

Fujitsu is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.