 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 6:22am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans
  • SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBFaims for an initial public offering for Arm Ltd. Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) just abandoned the proposed acquisition of the chip designer amid fierce opposition from regulators and customers.
  • SoftBank will keep a $1.25 billion breakup fee with the deal's termination.
  • Related Content: Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
  • SoftBank looks for an IPO in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. 
  • Arm CEO Simon Segars resigned, and President Rene Haas will take over Bloomberg reports.
  • Nvidia had announced the proposed acquisition of Arm in September 2020, aiming to take control of chip technology from phones to factory equipment. 
  • However, the $40 billion deal faced opposition from the start. Arm's customers scorned the idea, and regulators vowed to give it scrutiny.
  • Price Action: SFTBY shares traded higher by 3.24% at $23.23 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

SoftBank-Owned Arm Faces China Roadblock After Nvidia
Shiba Inu Wins Back-to-Back Listings In Brazil; One Of Nation's Top Crypto Exchanges To List The Meme Token Next Week
SoftBank Looks To List Arm In US, Ditching Its Home Market
Here's Why Citi Is Still Bullish On Nvidia Despite Arm Deal Fall Out
SoftBank Clocks 6% Revenue Growth In Q3
Here's What Citi Thinks Of Alibaba's ADS Issuance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News IPOs Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com