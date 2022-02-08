SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans
- SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) aims for an initial public offering for Arm Ltd. Nvidia Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) just abandoned the proposed acquisition of the chip designer amid fierce opposition from regulators and customers.
- SoftBank will keep a $1.25 billion breakup fee with the deal's termination.
- SoftBank looks for an IPO in the fiscal year ending in March 2023.
- Arm CEO Simon Segars resigned, and President Rene Haas will take over Bloomberg reports.
- Nvidia had announced the proposed acquisition of Arm in September 2020, aiming to take control of chip technology from phones to factory equipment.
- However, the $40 billion deal faced opposition from the start. Arm's customers scorned the idea, and regulators vowed to give it scrutiny.
- Price Action: SFTBY shares traded higher by 3.24% at $23.23 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
