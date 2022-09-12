ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 8:44 AM | 1 min read
HC Wainwright Cuts Price Target On This Stock By 73%, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here
  • Susquehanna cut the price target on Baidu, Inc. BIDU from $200 to $195. Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained the stock with a Positive rating. Baidu shares rose 0.7% to $139.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Celularity Inc. CELU from $8 to $5. Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight. Celularity shares rose 1.6% to $2.50 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY from $92 to $94. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 6.9% to $75.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Comerica Incorporated CMA from $90 to $94. Comerica shares rose 0.1% to $84.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $393 to $370. Charter Communications shares rose 0.1% to $406.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO from $685 to $595. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.8% to $573.99 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. NLTX from $22 to $6. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares jumped 5.8% to close at $1.09 on Friday.

