Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 7:35 AM | 2 min read
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Friday.
  • WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG gained 10.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Friday.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 7.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 7% to $75.04 in pre-market trading. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.
  • Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 6.3% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA rose 5.4% to $38.60 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB climbed 4.4% to $9.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market.

