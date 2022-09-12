U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE shares rose 11.7% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Friday.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG gained 10.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Friday.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS rose 7.8% to $11.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 7% to $75.04 in pre-market trading. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU rose 6.3% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.

Carvana Co. CVNA rose 5.4% to $38.60 in pre-market trading. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB climbed 4.4% to $9.35 in pre-market trading.

Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO gained 4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market.

