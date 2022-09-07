ñol

Why Coupa Software Is Trading Higher By Over 12%; Here Are 24 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 6:48 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares rose 41.5% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced data on Covid treatment.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 26.4% to $6.81 in pre-market trading after dropping around 24% on Tuesday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $6.125 per unit.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO shares rose 20.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Spero Therapeutics shares jumped over 55% on Tuesday after the company received minutes from a Type A meeting with the FDA discussing steps required to resubmit the marketing application for tebipenem HBr.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated COUP rose 12.2% to $62.60 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.
  • Edgio, Inc.. EGIO rose 11.7% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. Edgio, last month, named Stephen Cumming as Chief Financial Officer and Rich Diegnan as Chief Legal Officer.
  • Baudax Bio, Inc. BXRX rose 10.6% to $0.3330 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday. Baudax Bio recently announced the pricing of a $6.2 million public offering.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. PPSI rose 10.4% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Pioneer Power Solutions, last month, said Q2 EPS results were down year over year.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI rose 10% to $14.68 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Tuesday.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI rose 9.2% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 37% on Tuesday.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 8% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
  • Maverix Metals Inc. MMX rose 7.4% to $3.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG rose 7.1% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares fell 32.3% to $0.0846 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
  • CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ shares fell 21.8% to $7.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported shareholder voting results in 8K filing.
  • UiPath Inc. PATH fell 21.1% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 17.5% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 91% on Tuesday.
  • Bit Brother Limited BTB fell 11.1% to $0.1423 in pre-market trading.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 10.9% to $0.0648 in pre-market trading. Allena Pharmaceuticals shares dipped over 30% on Tuesday after the company announced it has filed for bankruptcy.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 9.2% to $0.1770 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Tuesday. ThermoGenesis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 8.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 7.8% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after jumping around 33% on Tuesday. First Wave BioPharma recently announced a 1:30 reverse stock split.
  • Apexigen, Inc. APGN shares fell 7.2% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 34% on Tuesday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC fell 6.3% to $20.71 in pre-market trading. DWAC shares dropped over 11% on Tuesday following reports suggesting the shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology.
  • NIO Inc. NIO fell 5.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results. NIO also said it sees Q3 revenue of $1,918 billion to $2,030 billion.

