Workday, Electronic Arts, Ulta Beauty And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

- Micro Focus International plc MFGP shares jumped 95.4% to $6.11 after the company reached an agreement with OpenText to be acquired for $6 billion.
- Farfetch LimitedFTCH rose 31.8% to $12.58 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI shares gained 23.5% to $5.09 after dropping 20% on Thursday.
- The L.S. Starrett Company SCX jumped 15.1% to $8.73 after the company reported FY22 results.
- Everbridge, Inc. EVBG rose 12.1% to $40.09. Everbridge recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA jumped 9.7% to $29.92.
- TAL Education Group TAL rose 9.1% to $5.89.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS surged 9% to $16.40. Deutsche Bank maintained PagSeguro Digital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $29 to $25.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG gained 7.4% to $5.41. Destination XL Group reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Silence Therapeutics plc SLN gained 7.4% to $10.77.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ jumped 7.2% to $71.36.
- Workday, Inc. WDAY rose 6.3% to $172.53 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 6.2% to $8.04.
- Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 5.1% to $134.06 amid reports suggesting Amazon is set to buy the company. However, CNBC said Amazon is not expected to make a bid for Electronic Arts.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA rose 2.8% to $430.82 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.