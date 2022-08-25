Salesforce, Dollar Tree, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Thursday

- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares fell 20.8% to $10.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dipped 13.4% to $10.32.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB dropped 12.9% to $3.1350 following Q2 results. Grab Holdings reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 79% year-on-year to $321 million.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 12.2% to $2.2396. WeTrade recently entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK fell 10% to $99.38. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively).
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE fell 9.3% to $6.46 on volatility following the stock’s IPO debut on Monday.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY declined 8.4% to $23.92. Relay Therapeutics recently posted Q2 loss of $0.71 per share.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped 8.2% to $152.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL declined 8% to $150.57 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM fell 7.1% to $167.20. Salesforce reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered its annual projections.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 7% to $4.9991.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO fell 4.2% to $8.57 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY23 forecast. Zuora also announced plans to acquire Zephr.
- Box, Inc. BOX declined 3.9% to $28.13 following Q2 results. The company also sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 and sales of $992 million to $996 million.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 1.7% to $292.17 following effect of 3:1 stock split.
