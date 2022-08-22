Netflix Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus Morgan Stanley Predicts $403 For McKesson

- UBS cut the price target for Coupa Software Incorporated COUP from $84 to $76. Coupa Software shares fell 4.9% to $64.44 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $370 to $403. McKesson shares fell 0.3% to $369.99 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. raised Foot Locker, Inc. FL price target from $29 to $35. Foot Locker shares fell 1.3% to $37.90 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL from $250 to $218. Burlington Stores shares fell 3.4% to close at $163.31 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs raised price target for The Southern Company SO from $53 to $61. Southern shares fell 0.1% to $80.14 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised the price target on Ross Stores, Inc. ROST from $85 to $98. Ross Stores shares fell 1.1% to $89.97 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Deere & Company DE from $393 to $447. Deere fell 1% to $366.11 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Nuvation Bio Inc. NUVB from $14 to $4.5. Nuvation Bio closed at $2.83 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM from $50 to $75. Axsome Therapeutics shares fell 1.6% to $58.60 in pre-market trading.
- CFRA cut the price target on Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $245 to $238. Netflix shares fell 3% to $234.00 in pre-market trading.
