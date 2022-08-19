BJ's Wholesale Club, Cisco, Canadian Solar And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains On Thursday

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF shares surged 31.8% to settle at $112.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Additionally, multiple firms raised their price target on the stock.
- Weber Inc. WEBR gained 27.2% to close at $10.00.
- Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX gained 17.1% to close at $23.50. Mannatech recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 17.7% year-on-year, to $35 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ jumped 15.2% to close at $45.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 13% to close at $4.68.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX gained 12.6% to close at $5.43.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU gained 11.4% to close at $25.89.
- DCP Midstream, LP DCP surged 10.5% to settle at $38.40 after Phillips 66 made an offer to acquire all publicly held common units of the company for $34.75 per unit.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC ENLC climbed 9.9% to close at $10.81. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG gained 9% to settle at $31.91. Raymond James maintained Northern Oil & Gas with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $55.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG surged 8.8% to close at $3.82. Shares of energy companies traded higher on continued upward momentum following EIA data from Wednesday that showed a greater-than-expected draw in US crude oil inventories.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP gained 8% to settle at $44.00.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation ON rose 7.3% to close at $73.25 in sympathy with Wolfspeed, which reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Both companies are involved in making products in the auto sector.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ climbed 7.2% to close at $74.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 6.2% to close at $179.70 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 5.8% to settle at $49.37 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
